NDSU Move-In Day kicks off 2023-24 school year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s a busy weekend for incoming college freshmen and their families as they spent most of Saturday getting dorms situated for the school year.

“For me, it’s just being the first friendly face so that they feel welcome to campus,” says NDSU junior Megan Okke.

Thousands of students are getting ready for a new chapter in their lives thanks to some help from the NDSU move-in crew.

“Just our first impressions, I think they’ve done a really good job of directing people where to go, having staff on site and having signage out. I haven’t been inside yet. So, I assume everything is going well inside too but so far it looks like they’re on target and on point and got everybody going where they need to be,” says Chris Borum.

School is back on the horizon and the first step for parents before sending their kids away is making sure they’re prepared.

“Some people are apprehensive about it. Some people are ready to move forward with the next stage of their lives. I think my son is excited about coming to school here and he’s really looking forward to a new experience and new challenges. I think his mother may be a little emotional on the ride home, but that’s to be expected, I think,” Borum said.

Those with experience at NDSU are helping make this transition smooth.

“It’s just, like, making that first impact. You want to be able to really create that friendship, that kindness, that second home. This is gonna be their second home. Being a RA for three years, I’ve really gotten to see how connected everybody gets. Specifically, freshmen with each other and the upperclassmen. So, it’s really about trying to create that second home,” said Shan Donovan, a recent graduate.

Classes begin Monday at 4 p.m. The first full day of classes is Tuesday.