Sweet surprise for residents at Valley Senior Services

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Gate City Bank dropped off two hundred of it’s tasty cookies at Ed Clapp Senior Center to help celebrate National Senior Citizens Day.

The cookies are being distributed through the services Meals on Wheels and Metro Senior Ride programs.

The bank helped Valley Senior Services purchase two brand-new delivery vehicles for the programs.

A number of team members from the bank are also volunteers.

Amy Durbin with Gate City Bank says, “It brings us all together. If you think about the seniors meals might be something as they’re

being delivered for somebody it might be there only conversation that they’re able to have during the day.”

Gate City thought 100 cookies for each vehicle was a fitting number as the company held its big 100th anniversary celebration this week.