Dot’s Pretzel Factory in Velva to shut down, 27 employees affected

FARGO (KVRR) – Hershey has announced plans to close the original Dot’s Pretzel factory in Velva, North Dakota.

The company says due to the small size and physical limitations of the building and costs associated with the plant, it led to a “hard decision to cease operations and close the facility.

Hershey says the plant’s 27 employees will be offered the option of relocating. Those who don’t relocate will be offered a severance package.

The severance package includes a lump sum payment, subsidized healthcare benefits and outplacement assistance.

Hershey purchased Dot’s Pretzels in November, 2021. Dot’s was originally a homemade snack that Dot Henke shared with family, friends and neighbors during long, cold North Dakota winters.

The plant closes Oct. 27.