Fargodome Authority unveils remodel & expansion plans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargodome Authority is proposing a massive multi-million dollar overhaul and expansion.

If approved by voters, the $131 million project will include an extensive remodeling and the addition of a conference center.

The project calls for more accessible seating options, easier transportation through the parking lots to avoid congestion and more restrooms.

The $50 million, 90,000 square foot conference center includes 45,000 square feet of conference space, a commercial kitchen and other services.

The proposal would be paid for with a quarter-cent city sales tax, a 3% increase in the lodging tax, plus $40 million from the Fargodome’s reserves. The city’s sales tax rate would rise to 7.75%.

All new taxes for the project would expire after 20 years.

Pending city commission approval, residents will decide the issue during a special election December 5.

Commissioners John Strand and Arlette Preston say they are in favor of the project but would like the previous sales tax proposal of sales tax caps on purchases of $2,500 or more removed.

If voters approve, construction could begin as early as winter 2024.