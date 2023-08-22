Free back packs and haircuts given out to kids at Jefferson Elementary School

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Families United for Self-Empowerment hosted their fun filled back to school connect event at Jefferson elementary school.

This event included free backpacks, school supplies, food trucks, along with haircuts, courtesy of Skill Cutz Barber College.

The non-profit organization helps support and educate families and children through mentorship in many areas such as working on their English, referrals for services, and so much more.

With a turnout of close to 500 people, Families United says this is a sign that Fargo families need help as well as how special and tight knit of a community it is.

Founder of Families United for Self-Empowerment Victoria Johnson said, “This is what Fargo is about, Fargo is about how we come together, leave our differences aside, step up when we help, when we know that our youth is important.”

Organizers say they were completely out of supplies just an hour and a half into the event.