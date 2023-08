Leon Hidanovic Leads Davies to 2-0 Win Over West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Leon Hidanovic scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to lead the Davies Eagles to a win over the West Fargo Packer Tuesday night. The win was the first time the Eagles played the Packers since they lost in overtime in the 2022 State Championship game.