Burgum, Pence, others Spar at First GOP 2024 Presidential Candidate Debate

MILWAUKEE (FOX/AP) — The candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump opened the first GOP 2024 presidential candidate debate with broadsides criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got applause when he said “Our country is in decline.”

Also on stage were South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and of course North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

“So if you buy a battery in this country, you buy a solar panel it’s being produced in a plant in China powered by coal or it’s being powered by oil and gas at 20% off and every farmer in this country would like to buy diesel at 20% off just like they’re buying it in China,” said Burgum.

On the economy, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis asked, “Why are we in this mess?

“Part of it and a major reason is because how this federal government handled COVID-19 by locking down this economy. It was a mistake. It never should have happened.

Former Vice President Mike Pence took a jab at political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy saying, “Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie.”

Former President Donald Trump skipped the first debate and instead was interviewed by former FOX News host Tucker Carlson online.

It is less than five months until the Iowa caucuses jumpstart the GOP presidential nomination process.