Two injured in head-on construction zone crash near Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people are injured in a head-on crash near Mapleton Tuesday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says it happened after 3:30p.m. in a construction zone near 36th St. and 166th Ave. SE where a Chevrolet Blazer driving east crossed into the westbound lane, crashing straight into a Chevrolet Equinox.

Both shoulders of the road were closed.

42-year-old William Callihan, of Illinois, was driving the Blazer, which ended up in a ditch.

28-year-old Annika Greany-Stanger, of West Fargo, drove the Equinox.

They each were taken to Fargo for treatment.

Officials say Callihan could face charges as the crash remains under investigation.