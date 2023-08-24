Fighting Hawks Ready To Fly Up MVFC Ranks This Season

North Dakota Football Comes into the 2023 Season With High Expectations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football hosted media day Thursday morning in Grand Forks with the Fighting Hawks just nine days a away from kicking off their season at home against Drake. Fighting Hawks are coming off a 7-5 season that ended with a playoff loss in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Coach Bubba Schweigert says the team got closer this offseason and feels confident in the Green Machine.

“I just feel like there is something different this year. Our guys are bringing a different energy, different focus, and we need to keep that going and I always say nothing is guaranteed but that gives you a great chance,” said Schweigert.

Senior quarterback, Tommy Schuster leads the offense and comes into the season on the Walter Payton Award Watchlist; an award honoring the best player in the FCS. Schuster ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and 8th nationally in completion percentage, completing 68.8 percent of his passes. While there is plenty of hype around the 5th year senior, he recognizes the talent around him as the leader of the offense and expects the Hawks to have a dynamic attack.

“We have a very multiple offense, can do a lot of different things. Like I said we have a very good offensive line this year, a lot of playmakers, so a lot of the same stuff you’ve seen in the past, a lot of spreading the ball out, running down hill, picking our spots when we have ’em, take shots, I think just keeping the defense on their toes, really utilizing every weapon we have,” said Schuster.

The 17th ranked Fighting Hawks open their season Saturday, September 2nd against the Drake Bulldogs at the Alerus Center with a 3 PM kickoff.