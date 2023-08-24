SUV Driver Crashes Into Semi On I-94 While Merging, Arrested on Drug Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A crash between an SUV and semi results in a drug arrest by North Dakota State Troopers.

They responded to mile marker 350 on I-94 near the University exit around 4:20 p.m. for a semi driver calling for assistance when a SUV failed to yield when merging.

Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV.

The driver, 25-year-old David Sander from Stone Mountain Georgia, was found to be in possession of 33 M-30 Fentanyl pills, marijuana, multiple scales, and drug paraphernalia.

A customized Glock 19 with a loaded magazine was also found.

A juvenile male was a passenger in the vehicle.

Sanders faces felony delivery of a controlled substance, Fentanyl, while in the possession of a

firearm.

A misdemeanor DUI drugs for minor present while intoxicated and infraction charges for possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.