Cass Lake woman charged for murdering toddler

CASS LAKE, Minn. (KVRR) — A Cass Lake woman in custody after being accused of killing her child through blunt force trauma one week ago.

Authorities arrest 30-year-old Larena Jackson Tuesday.

She’s charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Malicious Punishment of a Child.

Cass County, Minnesota officials say they received a call reporting a twenty-three-month-old child was run over by a vehicle in the Prescott Housing Area in Wilkinson Township.

When officers came to the scene, they performed life-saving measures on the child, who was then flown to Sanford in Fargo, but died from the injuries.

Investigators believe the injuries were the direct result of blunt trauma through suspected child abuse and not an automobile accident.