Former governor’s SUV stolen while hosting radio show in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer has heard the phrase “Lock It or Lose It,” but he’s now learned the hard way that leaving the key in your car isn’t a good idea.

While guest hosting “News and Views” on KFGO Friday, Schafer learned that his SUV had been stolen from KFGO’s parking lot.

“I was on-air and the receptionist came in and said, ‘the police are on the line. Do you own a 2020 Yukon?’ I said, ‘yes,’ and she said, ‘it was stolen and they have it,’” Schafer said. “A criminal, obviously. Someone who needed a ride. They stole the car and took it over to the Parole and Probation Office and turned themselves in.”

Schafer has an extra key fob, but left a spare in the vehicle. The vehicle has a push-button start feature.

The former governor and USDA agriculture secretary said he’s been warned about the practice.

“My wife, for 31 years, has said, ‘why don’t you lock your car?’” Schafer said.

The SUV has a distinctive license plate number, ‘X1.’