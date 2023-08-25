HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUND UP 8/25

Highlights and Scores From the Region as Seen on KVRR Sports Extra

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons took week one by storm in AAA with the resounding 35-7 win over Bismarck High and Fargo North won 48-7 over Grand Forks Central to prove they are the team to beat in Division AA.

Other scores from around the region:

LAMOURE-L-M,66,ENDERLIN,0,FINAL,FBALL

DICKINSON,28,HORACE,6,FINAL,FBALL

SHANLEY,35,BISMARCK,7,FINAL,FBALL

SHEYENNE,41,LEGACY,7,FINAL,FBALL

DAVIES,20,MANDAN,9,FINAL,FBALL

FARGO NORTH,48,GF CENTRAL,7,FINAL,FBALL

FARGO SOUTH,36,WILLISTON,6,FINAL,FBALL

GF RED RIVER,33,JAMESTOWN,28,FINAL,FBALL

CENTRAL CASS,7,OAKES,0,FINAL,FBALL