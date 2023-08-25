Nominees For the Chris Heiese High School Play of the Week | 8/25

Kindred V Fargo North Go Head to Head For the High School Play of the Week

FARGO — N.D. — Defense wins championships and this week, defense wins play of the week nominations as well! Jim Miller punches the ball free and pounces on it for the fumble recovery for the Fargo North Spartans. Brooks Bakko comes away with the impressive interception for the Kindred Vikings.

Who should win?

That is for you to decide. Head to our Twitter Poll @KVRRSports