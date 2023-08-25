West Fargo’s first K-9 police officer ‘Disco’ dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Police Department’s first K-9 officer has died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of K-9 Disco,” Police announced Friday.

“Disco took one final ride with his partner, and best friend, Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen. The two visited their favorite places, reminisced on their over 1,000 deployments together, and even flashed those lights one last time together. A send-off worthy of a hero.”

Disco retired in 2018 after seven years of service with Nielsen, who was instrumental in starting the K-9 Unit in West Fargo.

Disco had more than 1,000 deployments, assisted numerous agencies in felony arrests, seized millions of dollars in drugs and tracked missing people.