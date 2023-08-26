Grafton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash

PARK RIVER, N.D. (KVRR) — A 31-year-old Grafton man has serious injuries after a crash two miles northwest of Park River.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man’s Harley Davidson was riding north on Walsh County Road 12 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The bike went east into the ditch, tripped and the driver ejected.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet and the man faces a care required charge.

He was taken to First Care Health Center in Park River for treatment.

The NDHP is investigating the crash.