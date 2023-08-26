Marcus Theatres offering $4 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — If you’re looking for a great deal and fun for the family, Sunday might be a good day to head out to the movies.

It will be National Cinema Day, and movie theaters across the country are celebrating by offering $4 tickets to all Sunday showings.

That includes both Marcus Theatre locations in Fargo – Century Cinema and West Acres Cinema.

Danielle Crepps, a manager at Century Cinema in Fargo, says tickets are available online or in person, but suggests the online option.

“It’s honestly a really smart way to get your tickets ahead of time, and getting the seats you want, and it’s super simple,” Crepps said.

For more information, check out marcustheatres.com.