2nd Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire wraps up final weekend

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The 2nd annual renaissance faire wrapped up its final weekend at the North Dakota Horse Park.

The event had many attractions such as historical music acts, comedic characters, an array of authentic medieval games and much more.

The main event being a jousting competition which had been help three times a day to fight for the queen.

The community has embraced the history of renaissance with large turnouts along with others who traveled from out of state for the festivities.

“Well we have brought the renaissance here to Fargo. We are the original North Dakota Renaissance Faire and the people of Fargo have embraced us as their own,” said General Manager Larry Rabin.

This was the third and final weekend of the faire.