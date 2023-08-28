One DUI arrest during Cass County sobriety checkpoint

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — One DUI arrest was made during a sobriety checkpoint held recently in Cass County.

The sheriff’s office, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Vision Zero, and Essentia Health of Fargo, conducted the checkpoint on Friday, August 25th.

They were set up between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on County Road 26, east of State Highway 18.

In total, 67 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Of those, 13 drivers were screened for impairment.

Authorities also gave out 17 Minor in Possession/Consumption citations and five citations for Open Container of Alcohol.