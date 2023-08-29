PRO BISON | NDSU Adds 3 More to Active NFL Roster List

Update On NDSU Football Alumni on NFL Rosters

FARGO, N.D. — NFL rosters were cut down to 53 today ahead of the regular season. Three Bison from the 2023 NFL Draft Class earned roster spots. Running back Hunter Luepke makes the team with the Dallas Cowboys.. he is now reunited with former Bison Trey Lance who was just traded to Dallas on Friday. Offensive Guard, Cody Mauch makes the roster for the Tampa Bay Bucs and is expected to start. Fellow offensive guard Nash Jensen makes the roster for the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive End Spencer Waege was cut by the San Francisco 49ers on the 27th.. Michael Tutsie was cut by the Indianapolis Colts and Noah Gindorff was cut by the Carolina Panthers both on August 17th.