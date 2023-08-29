Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about efforts to bring down the cost of prescription drugs

DULUTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar along with Minnesota AARP Associate State Director Erin Parrish are highlighting efforts in bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

Medicare released a list of the first ten commonly used, costly drugs that were selected to be subject to negotiated prices beginning in 2026.

Klobuchar’s legislation discussed the possibility of lifting a nearly 20-year ban that stopped Medicare from being able to negotiate lower prices.

Klobuchar stated, “Prescription drug prices in the United States are more than 250 percent higher than drug prices in other industrialized nations. Yet it’s our taxpayers who are paying for the research it is our consumers who are paying these prices.”