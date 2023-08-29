Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Stop on Cass County 20, Two Men Facing Charges

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Two men are arrested after being stopped by North Dakota Highway Patrol in a stolen vehicle.

They were stopped around 4 p.m. on Cass County 20 near University Avenue for speeding.

During the troopers investigation, he discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The driver, 61-year-old Jeffrey Schmitt of Fargo, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

But his passenger, 24-year-old Wyatt Aurentz of Becker, Minnesota, was wanted on warrants in Clay County for theft and fleeing.

He is facing more charges including giving false information to an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Fentanyl.