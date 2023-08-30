NDSU Offense Ready To Make Statement Saturday

Thundering Heard Ready to Rolling

FARGO, N.D. –North Dakota State Football is down to just three days from kicking off at US Bank Stadium in their highly anticipated return to the grid iron. Yesterday we talked defense tonight we talk a little offense. The Bison have big expectations this season for senior quarterback Cam Miller. Miller was named a team captain for the first time this season. Miller’s top target is fellow team captain Zach Mathis. At 6-foot-5, Mathis possesses a combination of size and quickness that make him one of the toughest assignments in the FCS.

As always however look for the Bison to pound the run game. Walter Payton watchlist running back, TaMerik Williams will be the lead back this season. Whether it be the run or the pass the Bison offense is confident and sees potential for greatness this season and look forward to making a statement week one.

“We’ve just kind of went into weeks with points of emphasis on various different things such as pad level and just being efficient in the passing game. So guys have really just taken notice of that and have just been working on their craft in order for us to be great on offense,” said Miller.

“Not just for me but for the rams also, we’re looking to make a big statement. We know they’re very well coached but obviously we expect them not to have the same defense versus last year. We know they have probably gotten better over the offseason just like we have but obviously a big game that we look to dominate for,” said Williams.

Coming off last year’s FCS Championship loss ranked number two in the FCS, North Dakota State has been preparing for Saturday’s showdown for months. The Bison have locked horns with each other all fall camp and are now ready to face a team other than themselves and to make a statement this Saturday.

“Definitely excited, ready to get back out there. We all know our last game was a loss so we’re looking to get that taste out of our mouths and we’re all excited and ready to go,” said Mathis.

“Just very excited, a lot of poise and excitement in the locker room and just ready to get after it. I think everybody is tired of doing NDSU against NDSU and finally to get ready to go against an opponent,” said Williams.

“I’m excited. But I always feel like the first week is the toughest one because you don’t have like recent film to watch. so that’s kinda where I’m at with that but I’m just excited I think fans and media are gonna shocked when they see this team,” said Miller.