NDSU shows off new Counseling Center

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – The NDSU Counseling Center unveiled its newly renovated space during their open house event.

Some of the new features of the center include their remodeled space with a relaxation room, a larger and more comfortable waiting room, removal of fluorescent lighting and office insulation, as well as a white noise broadcast to ensure student privacy during individual sessions.

Assistant Director of counseling Betsy Carter said, “For us our old space had been many different things over the years walls had been put up things were added so this was an opportunity to just really make this place more cohesive and sort of have a vision for a counseling service in todays world”

Today’s open house event had therapy dogs, NDSU’s miniature horses and more.

The director of counseling Bill Burns stated, “Were here for students our main goal is to take away obstacles for students this new facility really helps us do that

NDSU estimates the Counseling Center sees 8% to 9% of the NDSU student body population. Last year, the center saw just under 1000 students and completed almost 7,000 counseling sessions.

Carter also went on to say, “I think for the students it hopefully shows them we really value counseling mental health services to be able to put energy in making this space really beautiful and i also think there’s something to be said about making the environment feel homey and clean especially when you are unpacking some really hard stuff in counseling session”

This upgrade will help NDSU students by giving them a place to decompress as well as supplying them with the services they need to be as successful as possible.

The new NDSU counseling center will help students reach there full potential.