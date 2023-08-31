Fargo native dies in half ironman race in Finland

A Fargo native dies of what may be a cardiac arrest while competing in a triathlon in Finland.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The family believes the woman died of a cardiac arrest but say it’s not yet confirmed.

She has been identified as 66-year-old Cheryl Lucero.

Officials at the World Triathlon Corporation say she was extracted from the water halfway into the swimming portion early in the Half Ironman race.

First responders and doctors tried to resuscitate her, but she died on scene.

Friends and family are shocked and are sharing what Cheryl meant to them.

Her impact went global.

“She was just as proud of herself, and we want anyone to know that this meant a lot to her. She died doing what she loved. As cliche as that is,” says Lucero’s son Jaden Minar.

Lucero turned her focus to competing in marathons and triathlons when she was 51 years old, proving it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

“About twelve years ago when she started doing Zumba, that’s when she went from just an average everyday person to trying to step it up to the next level and next level. She was always proud of the first places and stuff, too. Sometimes, I’d give her a hard time. She was the only one in her age group that was there. So, of course you got first. You’re the only one that finished. But I still was proud of her. I was really happy.”

Even though she moved to Texas from Fargo more than a decade ago, her family saw her growth firsthand.

Cheryl proved to everyone that her rare drive is what made her stand out.

“I just remember the inspiration that she was to so many people. The friend that she was to so many people. The mother and grandmother. I want her to be remembered as an athlete, too, because that’s what she was.”

Minar says the family has been appreciative of all the support from friends and strangers.