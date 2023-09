High School FBALL Begins in MN: Moorhead Rolls to 1-0

THE SPUDS TOOK CONTROL IN THE 2ND QUARTER AND NEVER LOOKED BACK TO WIN THEIR OPENER.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)–

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

The Moorhead Spuds open their season 1-0 after a 28-13 victory over Spring Lake Park.

The Spuds next play At Rogers, Friday SEP 8 at 7 p.m.