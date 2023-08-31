Minnesota Regulators To Review Carbon Dioxide Pipeline

Underground Storage in Central North Dakota

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota regulators vote to proceed with an environmental review for part of a proposed pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants to a permanent underground storage site in North Dakota.

Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network across five states.

Carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants could be permanently locked underground in central North Dakota instead of being released into the atmosphere as it is now.

But North Dakota regulators on August 5 denied Summit’s application for key permits.

Some landowners in South Dakota are objecting to the company’s use of eminent domain along the route.