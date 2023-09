Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Winner: Brooks Bakko INT

KINDRED VIKING BROOKS BAKKO CATCHES AN OVER THE SHOULDER INT TO HELP SEAL WEEK 0 WIN.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

Kindred Vs. Central Cass in Week 0 – Rivalry game!

Brayden Mitchell for the Squirrels sends one down the sideline and here comes Brooks Bakko for the Vikings with the over the shoulder interception.

Congrats to Bakko and the Kindred Vikings on winning this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.