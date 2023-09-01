Fargo man seriously hurt in semi crash near Enderlin

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is seriously hurt after crashing his truck into a ditch Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Keth Kraft was driving south on County Road 38 a few miles northeast of Enderlin when he did not maintain his lane and drove into the east ditch at 9:45.

The truck crashed through multiple bushes and trees along with a ground wire for a power line.

Kraft was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s been charged with Care Required as the Highway Patrol investigates the crash.