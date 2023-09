HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUND UP 9/1

WEEK 2 IN NORTH DAKOTA AND WEEK 1 IN MINNESOTA.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

HIGHLIGHTS:

West Fargo Sheyenne wins a dog fight over Fargo Davies, 21-14.

Shanley looked dominant all game long versus West Fargo winning 57-14.

MINNESOTA:

Barnesville defeats DGF in week 1, 14-7.

Other scores from around the area:

RED RIVER,23,WAHPETON,12,FINAL,FBALL

VALLEY CITY,30,WATFORD CITY,0,FINAL,FBALL

CENTRAL CASS,39,NORTHERN CASS,0,FINAL,FBALL

LISBON,40,ELLENDALE-K-K,13,FINAL,FBALL

OAKES,47,OAK GROVE,20,FINAL,FBALL

CARRINGTON,33,CAVALIER,8,FINAL,FBALL

HARVEY-WELLS-C,21,THOMPSON,18,FINAL,FBALL

MAY-PORT-CG,30,RUGBY,20,FINAL,FBALL

FERGUS FALLS,42,PARK RAPIDS AREA,28,FINAL,FBALL

DETROIT LAKES,27,ROCORI,25,FINAL,FBALL