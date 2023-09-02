Bison Football open season with 35-10 victory over E. Washington

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KVRR) – The fall season is upon us. You can smell it in the air, which means football is back. The North Dakota State University Bison opened the 2023 college football season with a 35-10 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

This was the Bison’s first time hitting the field since they lost in the FCS Championship Game earlier this year against South Dakota State University. The offense had a good showing in the first half, dropping in 21 points. Through the air and the ground, the green and gold pushed the ball on long, sustaining drives. This was all highlighted by long, rushing touchdowns from QB Cole Payton and RB TaMerik Williams who had scores over 70 and 54-yards respectively.

Despite the 21-7 lead, the Bison defense was being pushed at times by the Eagles and their quarterback, Kekoa Visperas. Multiple times throughout the half, Visperas made outstanding plays on the field by extending plays with his feet and finding targets downfield. In the first quarter, the redshirt-sophomore found WR Nolan Ulm for a 34-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 2.

Cam Miller, who threw two touchdowns, started at QB for the Bison but Payton stole the show, showcasing his wheels by gashing the Eagles’ defense for 104 yards. The sophomore QB is another weapon on offense for Head Coach Matt Entz to use.

NDSU (1-0) now prepares for Maine at the FARGODOME on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., while E. Washington (0-1) will look to rebound next week on the road against Fresno State.