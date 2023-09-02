Celebrating veterans & 70 years at Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion

ROLLAG, Minn. (KVRR) — The nonprofit event celebrates 70 years in the making in Rollag.

“This year is the military special. They got a lot of cool stuff on the hill. Everything from a Huey helicopter to a Sherman tank. Any veterans that are coming out, any of them want a ride on a steam engine, just come up and talk to us. We’ll definitely give ’em a ride,” says Aaron Schober.

It’s like a museum that’s come to life and tens of thousands of people attend every year.

“I mean, I like homemade stuff. A lot of people like different things,” says Dennis Peterson.

“You don’t see it all in one day out here, you see it over years and years of coming out here, you find something new. I tried out blacksmithing for the first time yesterday and made my own fire poker. It was a lot of fun. Something different, never got to do that,” Schrober says.

It’s the largest threshing show in the county and brings many across the F-M region together for the Labor Day weekend.

“You get to meet a lot of cool people. People from all around the world, all around everywhere. It’s kind of like a big family reunion. Everybody treats it like family. Everybody knows everybody and everybody has fun,” said Schrober.

The reunion continues through Monday. Gates open at 6 a.m.

Click here for more information.