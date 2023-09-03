Make it Six in a Row: RedHawks Keep Winning

REDHAWKS USE BIG FIRST INNING TO CRUISE TO THEIR 6TH STRAIGHT VICTORY.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks clinched the playoffs with their win Friday night over the Winnipeg Goldeyes. With the 3rd seed still in reach, the Hawks continue to play hard and they keep winning.

Sunday afternoon, the RedHawks used a 5-run 1st inning to cruise to a 9-2 win over the Goldeyes — good for their 6th win in a row.

Next up, the RedHawks will close out the regular season Monday at 1 p.m. back at Newman Outdoor Field.