WATCH: Medical team discusses caring for Fargo Police officers shot in July

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – Members of the Sanford Health medical team who worked with Fargo Police officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes say their positive attitudes made it a pleasure to care for them after they were shot in July.

Dr. Enej Gasevic said Officer Dotas – who was hospitalized for 22 days – probably had the best attitude of any patient he’s ever cared for.

“He was always super grateful for everything that we did. He was very clearly committed to his recovery and would do anything we asked him to do,” Gasevic said.

Alex Nord is an LPN who worked with Officer Hawes. Hawes was hospitalized for 24 days after the shooting.

“We definitely built that good rapport with each other,” Nord said. “From there, things took off. We trusted each other. And, just knowing that Tyler had goals to go back and do his police duties again. We talked about what he wants to do down the road and he is sticking to those goals.”

Dr. Gasevic said he’s never seen a hospital team come together like they did to take care of Officers Dotas and Hawes.

Officer Jake Wallin was shot and killed in the ambush on July 14.

The shooter was shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson.