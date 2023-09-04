Aronia Berry Harvest Festival is coming up this month

AMENIA, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking for outdoor plans this coming weekend, Nelson Aronia Farm is hosting the Aronia Berry Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 10th.

It’s from 12 to 4 p.m.

They are celebrating the berry harvest with food trucks, live music, corn maze, petting zoo, and more.

The farm is located 30 miles northwest of Fargo and the admission is free.

The Nelson Aronia Farm is located at 15670 25 Street SE, Amenia, ND.

Photo Courtesy: Studio Freshly