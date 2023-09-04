Bison and Fighting Hawks Receive MVFC Honors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

For the NDSU Bison, Cole Wisniewski was honored as MVFC defensive player of the week with his team-high 11 tackles and one interception during Saturday’s win vs Eastern Washington.

Punter Kaedin Steindorf was named MVFC special teams player of the week with his league-best 47.2 yards per punt, 3 punts inside the 20-yard line and 2 inside the 10 yard line.

On the Fighting Hawks side, Offensive Lineman Easton Kilty was named Offensive Lineman of the Week. Kilty helped block for a Fighting Hawks offense that put up 652 total yards during Saturday’s 55-7 win over Drake.