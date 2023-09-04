NDSU Bison will honor Fargo officers during home opener

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Bison host Maine this weekend for their home opener.

Typically NDSU wears the name “Bison” on the back of their helmets but Saturday they will read “Fargo.”

The Bison announced they will be honoring first responders during Saturday’s game just two days before 9/11.

Head Coach Matt Entz said Officers Dotas, Hawes and Robinson, who were involved in the July Fargo police shooting, will be in attendance to do the coin toss before the game but that is not the only way the Bison are prepared to honor service men and women.

Entz said, “One of the unique things we tried to do is we have nearly a dozen players on our football team currently that have parents that serve in fire, police, Sheriff, EMT, some sort of first responder. And we are in the process right now trying to collect a hat from all their organizations. So, at some point during the game, you’ll probably see either a coach or maybe another quarterback on the sideline wearing one of their hats. And then, the last thing we’re going to do, traditionally, we have the ‘Bison’ on the back of the helmet. And this week, we’re gonna go with ‘Fargo’. Just an opportunity for us to continue to celebrate our local area. This is Fargo’s team.”

Entz also said the parents of Jake Wallin, the officer who was killed in the July shooting, have been invited to attend the game as well.