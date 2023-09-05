Cobbers fall in 4 sets to Valley City

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Concordia Cobbers fell in four sets to the Valley City State University Vikings for their home opener. The Cobbers (25-11, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21) were led by Brooke Carney’s 12 kills while Kaia Lill dished out 46 assists.

This also snapped Concordia’s three-game winning streak, while Valley City extends their winning streak to five.

The first set was a rough start for Concordia, falling 25-11. The Vikings hit .361 to go with 15 kills, but the Cobbers bounced back to take the second set. The rest of the match was back and forth, but in the end the Vikings came away with the 3-1 victory.

Concordia (3-2) will look to bounce back during the Wisconsin-Superior Stinger Classic. They will start that tournament with a match against Bethany Lutheran on Friday.

Valley City (8-2) now prepares for the VCSU Invite on their home court this upcoming weekend.