Local cancer survivor’s one wish is to meet Shania Twain

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A local cancer survivor who calls him selves a die-hard Shania Twain fan hopes to meet the country artist when she comes to Fargo.

Tyler Fisher was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last May.

Fisher went into respiratory failure which landed him in a medically induced coma and after waking up, he had a hard time breathing.

Fisher says he has been listening to the country artist’s music since he was 7 years old and always felt like her music powered him through life’s tough times.

Fisher said, “I had a long journey along the way. The doctors were uncertain whether there chemo treatments would work and one day a few of the nurses were in my room and asked me my favorite country singer and I said Shania Twain.”

Fisher is going to Shania’s concert when she comes to Fargodome on November 5.

Until then, he’ll continue to work to catch her attention.