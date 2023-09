Moorhead Farmers Market moved due to forecasted thunderstorms

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The city of Moorhead is moving the Farmers Market due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The market will be located on the lower level of the mall parking ramp at 510 Center Ave.

The market is set to run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.