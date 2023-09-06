North Dakota Game and Fish Asking for help during Bow Deer Hunting Season

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Deer bow hunting season is here and hunters are hitting the forests and fields.

While North Dakota Game and Fish wants people to enjoy themselves while hunting, they are asking people to be mindful of a few things.

They are asking hunters not to park on the side of roads when going out hunting, to leave room for farmers and their heavy equipment.

They are also asking people to help monitor deer suffering from chronic wasting disease.

Game and Fish has tests that can determine if the deer has the disease.

“All we’re asking hunters to do if you could, is stop by and drop off your deer head off. Then Game and Fish can pick up the heads. And there are drop sites.

There is one in Grand Forks at the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office. You can find all of the different locations. You can drop them off at our Game and Fish Offices in Jamestown and in Devils Lake. You can find all of those locations at our Game and Fish website,” said Doug Leier, North Dakota Game and Fish Biologist.

Leier says the deer’s lymph nodes are tested to determine if it has the disease.