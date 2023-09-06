X’s Take Game One; RedHawks Must Win Or Go Home

RedHawks In Do-Or-Die Territory After Losing to Sioux City

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks lost 8-6 in game one to the Sioux City Explorers in game one of the Wolff Cup Playoffs. The Hawks now must win Friday night in Sioux City to force a game three on Saturday and win Saturday to advance to the Western Division Finals. The RedHawks and the Explorers will play again Friday night at 7:05 in Lewis and Clark Stadium in Sioux City for game two.