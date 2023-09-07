Downtown Fargo infrastructure project limits parking options

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A major infrastructure project in downtown Fargo limits access to parking on 1st avenue south between 4th and 7th streets near Block 6.

In late August, Campbell Properties sent an email to tenants stating “there will be road construction either this fall or next spring on 1st Ave. S.”

The email confused those living in its apartment buildings while city contractors started re-doing roads.

“Naturally, it’s presented some challenges. Of course, parking is a big one. It’s already a little crammed, then you take away spots on the street along with underground parking, also. It has been a little frustrating. We’ve had to close one day due to water,” says Mikeala Hutson, the owner at Salon Duos.

One lane is open for people to access the garage, but some are saying it’s not enough space with a lot of construction nearby.

“In the back, it kind of goes as a first-come, first-serve with everyone in this building. So, sometimes there is days where, unfortunately, we can’t park back there. I have about 17 employees. You can imagine having everyone here and then, of course, their clients in here can quickly add up to a lot more cars just in one business on this block,” Hutson said.

City engineers say they reached out to Campbell two weeks ago, saying it’s on the property manager to let tenants know of the project because of city policy.

Campbell says the city had promised them temporary parking spots.

A spokesperson for the property manager says it had no notification on the roads and was planning to push back against the city that promised the property manager will have a temporary parking plan.

Campbell Properties says the contractor will close the rest of 1st Avenue South from 7th Street to Broadway on Monday morning and last about 25 days.

“The biggest thing is communication. Making people aware, transparency. It’s a lot easier to understand and do your best to work together through it. As long as you’re made aware of what’s going on instead of feeling blindsided with it all,” said Hutson.

City engineers say they apologize for the inconvenience and are aware how impactful the project is for the public.