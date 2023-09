EDC Soccer Highlight; September 7th

Soccer Highlights From Around the EDC

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley sits alone at the top of the EDC Soccer standings after moving to 4-0 on the season with Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Fargo North. Davies sits at second after the night’s contests after beating Fargo South 1-0.

West Fargo defeated Grand Forks Central, 2-1. Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 1-0.