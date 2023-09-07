Officer Andrew Dotas discusses impact of July 14th shooting

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police Department has done an interview with Officer Andrew Dotas and it has been released to media by the City of Fargo.

Dotas was seriously injured during the deadly July 14 ambush on officers.

Officer Jake Wallin died in the shooting.

Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes were in critical condition and spent weeks in the hospital.

An innocent bystander, Karlee Koswick, was also shot and survived.

Dotas, accompanied by his wife Hannah, opened up how much the community has supported them through this tough time.

“To the community those little things have had such an impact and that means a lot to our Fargo police department. We came up here for a reason. I joined this police department for a reason. That reason is exactly in the situation we’re in right now.” Dotas said with a full heart.

“I couldn’t imagine being at another police department and I can’t wait to get back to the Fargo police department because I don’t want to be anywhere else and I mean that whole heartedly”

Dotas is looking at around a year of physical rehab before he will be able to return to the force.

He will join Hawes and Officer Zach Robinson for the coin toss at the Bison home opener on Saturday.