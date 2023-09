Fargo man arrested after multiple warrants were served at apartment complex

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is arrested after police and law enforcement served a series of search warrants at an apartment in the 700 block of 23rd St. S early Friday morning.

32-year-old Rex Dweh was arrested for having drugs with intent to deliver on two open warrants.

Police say a gun and 134 suspected fentanyl pills were seized.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation according to police.