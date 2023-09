HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUND UP 9/8

HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES FROM THE REGION AS SEEN ON KVRR SPORTS EXTRA.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The Sheyenne Mustangs win a thriller vs the Bismarck Century Patriots after a Pats missed field goal late in the 4th quarter, 26-24 final. The Central Cass Squirrels roll to a 55-0 win over the undefeated Lisbon Broncos. The Shanley Deacons stay undefeated with a 49-28 win over Fargo South. The West Fargo Packers pick up their first win of the year with a dominating 38-14 win over Bismarck Legacy.

Other scores from around the state:

BISMARCK,22,FARGO DAVIES,3,FINAL,HS FBALL

ST. MARY’S,23,WILLISTON,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

WEST FARGO,38,LEGACY,14,FINAL,HS FBALL

JAMESTOWN,35,GF CENTRAL,21,FINAL,HS FBALL

GF RED RIVER,48,TURTLE MOUNTAIN,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

FARGO NORTH,65,WAHPETON,7,FINAL,HS FBALL

LANGDON-E-M,48,RUGBY,14,FINAL,HS FBALL

CENTRAL CASS,55,LISBON,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

DES LACS-B,55,KENMARE-B-B,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

DICKINSON,42,WATFORD CITY,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

VELVA-G-D-A,50,NEDROSE,19,FINAL,HS FBALL

CARRINGTON,45,THOMPSON,15,FINAL,HS FBALL

LLM,37,GRIGGS-M,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

For more scores, visit:

https://www.northdakotaprepscoreboards.com/football