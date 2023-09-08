Search warrant for drugs leads to two under arrest
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A search warrant has led to arrests and a seizure of drugs in Moorhead.
Police say detectives conducted a search in the 1200 block of Belsly Boulevard Wednesday and found more than 1300 M30 fentanyl pills.
They say the street value of the drugs was $13,000.
They also took $2,700 in cash.
Two children were also inside the home and social services were notified.
23-year-old Zachery Roberson and 23-year-old Amy Mendez are facing felony charges.