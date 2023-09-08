SHEYENNE V SHANLEY FOOTBALL CLASH FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

Mustangs V Deacons For 9/8 POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons are ranked number one in the media polls, nipping at their heels are the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs at number two. Both teams are unbeaten and now they go head-to-head for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

In play number one, Caleb Duerr puts the ball on the money for Noah Olson in Sheyenne’s win over the Davies Eagles.

In play number two, Jordan Leininger shows the power as he makes the catch and then bulldozes his way into the endzone for the Shanley Deacons in their win over West Fargo.

Who should win? That is for you to decide. To vote for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week head to our Twitter (X) page @KVRRSports and vote for your pick to win. Don’t forget to share the poll with your friends, family, and teammates.

We will tally up the results and share the winner on Monday night’s newscasts at 6:00 and 9:00 PM.