Woman jailed on drug charges after search of her home

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fergus Falls woman is arrested on various drug charges after police began investigating suspicious activity at her home in April.

33-year-old Dilfa Munguia was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail.

The complaint says an investigator noticed cars coming and going from her home.

Over two days, about 25 vehicles stopped for brief periods of time.

Police say Munguia’s social media messages contained conversations detailing drug sales and requests.

She ran into a bathroom when police served the warrant.

Police say they took methamphetamine and oxycodone and around $4,000.